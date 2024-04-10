EU commits to supporting Agriculture in Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has been receiving support from the European Union since 2021.

Today, the European Union Delegation handed over three important policy documents to the Agriculture Ministry to guide Fiji’s agricultural sector towards a prosperous future.

These documents include the Fiji Agriculture Sector Policy 2024–2034, a Monitoring and Evaluation Guide, and a Pre-Feasibility Assessment of Cassava Processing in Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu emphasized the comprehensive engagement of the European Union throughout the process leading up to the delivery of these policy documents.

“When I started my first year as the Minister for Agriculture, I met with the team from the European Union and discussed with them my vision for the Ministry and areas that we needed assistance in, like the organization of the Ministry, processing cassava, a new policy document for the sector, and for more public-private sector dialogue, as it was and is my firm view that the private sector will be the main driver of change and prosperity in the agricultural sector.”

Rayalu also highlighted the critical challenge of financing in the agriculture sector.

“Financing, or the lack thereof, is one of the more intractable problems that has plagued the development of the agriculture sector. It is one area that we will need to continue making concerted efforts to address.”



Meanwhile, European Union Head of Cooperation Maurizio Cian says they have partnered to develop Fiji’s agricultural and rural sectors.

“I am very pleased that I can say that the European Union has been a longstanding partner in the development of agriculture and the rural sector in Fiji; actually, agriculture has been a priority sector in the EU for the last 15 years.”

With a shared vision for growth and innovation, this partnership paves the way for continued progress and resilience in the agricultural sector, benefiting farmers and communities.