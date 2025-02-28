Ensuring water security amid climate change

[File Photo]

There is more focus on ensuring communities have a continuous supply of fresh water, as authorities realize that climate change, coupled with the risk of heavy rain and flooding, threatens vital infrastructure.

Speaking at the Donors Round-table Meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad emphasized that this makes climate adaptation efforts even more critical.

Professor Prasad stresses the importance of integrating climate resilience into national development strategies, such as water infrastructure, and highlighted the role of development partners.

He adds that these investments are part of a broader strategy to enhance water security.

“This is a large-scale adaptation project that has been in planning for years. The government is also exploring options for expansion in the short to medium term.”

Professor Prasad states that one of the flagship projects driving this agenda is the Flood Alleviation Project, aimed at mitigating flooding risks in flood-prone areas of Nadi.

