Empowering communities on disaster risk management

Rural and Maritime Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

The community-based disaster risk management training is focusing on empowering communities in disaster risk management so that no one is left behind during a disaster.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says that there are cycles of training throughout the year in all divisions to help educate and inform the communities on disaster risk management.

Ditoka states that the ministry will continue in a very big way going forward, especially when we are into the cyclone season.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s exactly why community-based disaster risk management training is done for communities. That’s why in every village there’s a disaster risk management committee. Every time I go to the communities, to the rural areas, I ask them, where’s your disaster risk management committee? So I keep challenging them.”

The Minister highlights that the ministry will continue to fight complacency amongst the people because it creates and sends a wrong message in terms of disaster readiness.

Ditoka is urging all Fijians to prepare themselves and their families for disaster, especially when we are into the cyclone season.