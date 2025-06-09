Electricity hike put on hold, FCCC seeks public feedback

{File Photo}

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has suspended the January 1 electricity tariff and announced a 21-day public consultation period.

The FCCC encourages all consumers, households, businesses, industries, government departments, political parties, social groups and youth representatives to submit their views.

The Commission says every Fijian citizen, trader or consumer is invited to provide input either through an online survey or in writing.

The FCCC will also publish the non-confidential version of EFL’s May 2025 submission on its website, along with a copy of the Electricity Tariff Methodology.

The Commission stated that this additional consultation gives the public a further opportunity to share opinions and is an exceptional measure.

The FCCC stresses it operates independently, free from external influence with all regulatory decisions based on evidence, due process, and the long-term interests of consumers and the Fijian economy.

Previously, the Commission had announced new electricity tariff rates following a regulatory assessment of EFL’s proposal.

The FCCC said the determination was made in full compliance with statutory requirements and established protocols.

Following the announcement, the Commission received mixed public feedback and heightened interest regarding the new rates.

The FCCC says the 21-day consultation period allows individuals and institutions to provide input to help guide final decisions.

