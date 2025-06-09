Election bodies stand ready for election

[Photo: Fijian Elections Office/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office confirm they are ready to conduct the next general election at any time within the established election timeframe, under which the first possible election date was 07 August 2026 and the last possible election date being 06 February 2027.

The bodies confirmed that proposed amendments do not affect their operational readiness conduct the General Election.

Preparations have been undertaken to ensure that the necessary systems, personnel, resources, and logistical arrangements are in place to deliver a credible and transparent election.

These preparations will continue throughout the legal election timeframe.

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The Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission have proposed several amendments to Fiji’s electoral laws based on operational experience and stakeholder feedback,

The proposed amendments aim to improve the accessibility, inclusiveness, and administration of elections.

Regardless of the outcome or timing of the legislative process, the Electoral commission and the Fijian Elections Office remain ready to carry out its respective constitutional and statutory responsibilities.