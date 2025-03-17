Eight derelict vessels removed so far

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has so far removed eight derelict vessels from the Suva harbor as of December 2023.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this follows the establishment of a Marine Environment Joint Committee to hasten the solutions to the problem of derelict ships in Suva.

Tuisawau says that the committee is progressing with their work to help clear all the derelict ships from the harbor.

He says as of December 2023, there were 44 floating derelict ships and through ongoing efforts through this committee, this number has been reduced to 30.

Eight vessels were destroyed at bonus costs, four were resold and two were scrapped.

