Eight CRW soldiers remembered by RFMF

Litiana Davui and her family at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony today

It was a heartwarming moment as families of eight soldiers under the Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit who lost their lives in the 2000 mutiny were remembered at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Reconciliation and Restoration Ceremony today.

The event marked the end of an eight-month reconciliation and restoration programme by the RFMF.

Litiana Davui, the widow of late Jone Davui, says the events that occurred on the 2nd of November is an unforgettable moment as they had lost the head of their family.

“The 2nd of November is an unforgettable date for me and my children, for everything that had happened … only God knows the pain we had to endure after we lost our father in events of 2000.”

Davui says she is grateful to the RFMF for the reconciliation and restoration programme which has brought closure to some victims of the mutiny in 2000.

“I am forever grateful for every soul, I am thankful for the vision of the RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai and the Chaplain for it has been 24 years since the incident happened in 2000.”

The mother-of-four, expresses her sincere gratitude to the organizers of the reconciliation and restoration programme, specifically to the head of RFMF, head of government, and head of state.

Meanwhile, Shane Stevens, a key figure in the 2000 mutiny was also present at the reconciliation and restoration ceremony but refused to give a comment when approached by the media today.