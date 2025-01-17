EIA underway for new fast ferry

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Environment is carrying out an assessment in relation to the fast ferry recently acquired by Goundar Shipping.

This is following concerns raised by Interlink Shipping Line Pte Limited who have made claims of illegal importation and potential risks which could be posed by the ferry.

The vessel arrived at the Narain Jetty earlier this month.

Interlink Shipping Line Pte Limited General Manager, Adrial Prasad there is a need to strengthen enforcement of maritime regulations to ensure compliance with age and environmental standards.

He says they are concerned that the fast ferry’s speed and thrusters could disrupt marine mammals and damage the Vatu-i-Ra Seascape.

“We have people their safety is important. We have seen in the past, slower ferries that run on 10 knots go aground, climb up the reef so if this ferry is running at 30 – 40 knots what is the next disaster waiting to happen, Fiji is not equipped for fast ferries.”

Ministry of Environment’s Permanent Secretary, Sivendra Michael confirms they are carrying out a thorough assessment into the potential environmental impact of the fast ferry.

We are in the process of undertaking a marine and coastal assessment process, as well as there is discussions with the relevant statutory authorities and relevant line ministries on the other aspects of the concerns that have been raised. We’ve also heard concerns raised by the community itself, and this has also been factored into our assessment process.

Goundar Shipping Managing Director George Goundar has strongly rejected these claims, attributing the criticism to jealousy from competitors.

“It’s pure jealousy. That’s all it is. You know, we’re following the regulation as per MSAF, and that’s where we’re coming down to. It’s going through under survey at the moment. The vessel came under foreign flag because of the turmoil in Korea. We couldn’t fly up the surveys from MSAF, so we had to bring it under Mongolian flag. It’s legal, because I have bought five vessels in the previous years under Mongolian flag. So there’s no breaking laws here.”

Goundar says at this stage, the fast ferry is still undergoing surveys and system upgrades.

He confirms that European experts will arrive next week to install new control systems on the ferry as they plan to launch the vessel within the next three to four weeks.

Goundar also reveals plans for a second fast ferry, expected to arrive in June.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also sent questions to Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau on the issue.