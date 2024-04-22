EFL assistance during COVID19 costs approximately $6.77m

[File Photo]

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs highlighted Energy Fiji Limited’s contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic in Fiji through their assistance to low-income earners from April 2020 to March 2021, totalling approximately $6.77 million.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says this support greatly benefited individuals who relied on EFL services during a challenging period.

Tubuna expressed deep appreciation to EFL for their generosity and commitment to helping the people of Fiji during the pandemic.

Tubuna also highlights the government’s Rural Electrification Programme, which extends electricity infrastructure to rural areas.

This initiative aims to improve living conditions and provide essential services to rural communities, demonstrating the government’s dedication to addressing the needs of rural dwellers.

The committee commended both EFL and the government for their efforts to support vulnerable populations and enhance access to essential services across Fiji.