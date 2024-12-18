USP VC urges investment in Pacific education

[Source: Supplied]

Pacific universities must adapt to tackle financial struggles, technological challenges and geopolitical issues, says University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Speaking at the 2024 Global MOOC and Online Education Conference in London, Ahluwalia stated that traditional university models are struggling to meet evolving demands, particularly in a post-pandemic world where digital transformation is critical for sustainability.

He pointed out that the Pacific’s limited ICT infrastructure and financial strain threaten to leave its institutions behind while global advancements accelerate.

The conference, hosted at Queen Mary University of London and co-organized with Tsinghua University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications brought together global leaders and policymakers to explore how Artificial

Intelligence and online learning are reshaping higher education.

Discussions highlighted the widening divide between well-resourced universities in developed nations and those in regions like the Pacific where access to reliable technology remains a significant barrier.

Ahluwalia said USP’s experience during the pandemic demonstrated the value of innovative and adaptable approaches to education delivery.

While digital learning has made progress, he stressed that sustaining this momentum will require greater investments in technology and a shift towards hybrid learning environments.

Participants at the conference examined how AI could transform education by enhancing student learning experiences and equipping graduates for the changing job market.

However, without targeted strategies to strengthen ICT frameworks and build financial resilience, universities in vulnerable regions risk falling further behind.