USP students undertake petition

Students at the University of the South Pacific have launched a petition demanding good governance and ethical decision-making at all levels of the university.

Today, they wore red and protested at the Laucala Campus, calling for Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia to resign and for an investigation to be initiated against him.

Yesterday, while members of the Association of USP Staff returned to work, students began their protest, asserting that student bodies are not adequately representing their collective views and concerns on the matter.

PhD student Bindiya Rashi says that the petition which now has over 100 signatures claims to reflect the concerns of all students at the Laucala Campus and across the region as well.

“Because the USPSA federals have not spoken about the students USPSA federals should have consulted the students before realizing media……so this is a regional; voice”

PhD student Bindiya Rashi

Rashni says that more accountability should be taken since USP is recognized as a premier regional university.

She says that students also strongly feel that Pal’s unethical inference with the USPSA needs to be taken to task.

USP in a statement yesterday said that all striking staff members were requested by their respective unions to return to work and that all staff have resumed their duties as well. This was done following the request from the Prime Minster who called for the fundamental rights of the striking workers to be upheld.