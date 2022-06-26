Education

USP students to sail on Norway’s largest ship

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

June 26, 2022 12:20 pm

Norway’s largest sailing ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl.

Norway’s largest sailing ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl is currently berthed at the Suva Wharf.

The ship serves as a floating university and training vessel combined, bringing students, scientists, trainees, and professionals together to look at marine life.

The University of Bergen is one of the main partners of the expedition and as part of the University’s partnership, 90 students mostly from Norway, are participating in a semester course on board.

Captain Jens Hiorth says they are excited to be in Fiji for the first time where they will share knowledge and build partnerships that are crucial to solving the challenges of the future, especially life below water.

 

“The Pacific region is maybe even more exposed to those changes so being here and learning from the locals is an important part of the voyage.”

30 students from the University of the South Pacific will also be part of a 3 week voyage to Samoa, Tonga and back to Fiji, where they will collect samples for their research.

They are expected to depart on Thursday.

Statsraad Lehmkuhl is also halfway through an extraordinary 20 month long circumnavigation called the One Ocean Expedition.

This will highlight the crucial role of the ocean that unites people and the role of the ocean in global sustainability.

