Uni Fiji demands public apology

The University of Fiji

The University of Fiji is demanding a public apology from former Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula for allegedly making a false statement.

Nawaikula wrote on his Facebook page that the University was involved in a $40 million fraud at a Labasa Campus.

In his statement, Nawaikula alleged corruption and mismanagement by the University.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says Nawaikula’s statement was shared widely and reported to her by the public relations staff.

Shameem adds that many members of the public called her seeking details and explanations.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the University never had a Labasa Campus, nor $40 million to spend on any campus.

She called Nawaikula’s allegation a deliberate lie.

Shameem further states that the Facebook post was not only false but also intended to damage the University’s reputation.

She also says that since Nawaikula’s two children had attended the University, he should have known his statement was false.

Shameem has reported the matter to the Online Safety Commission for investigation and further action in accordance with the law on false statements that harm institutions.