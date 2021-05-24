TSLS puts thousands of students on probation

More than 2000 students on state scholarships and loans have been put on probation by the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

Acting Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says these students are supposed to be suspended or terminated, but given the challenges faced by students during the pandemic, TSLS has given students time to improve their academic performance.

He says the students failed to achieve a 3.0-grade point average (GPA).

Lal says 284 toppers and 899 students who are assisted through TSLS are on their second and third probation, while 126 toppers and 1059 students are on their first probation.

“The board of TSLS has decided, in consultation with the Ministry of Economy, not to suspend these students but to give them another chance to improve their academic performance. I am requesting the students that are funded by TSLS to please take their studies seriously so that they are not captured in the probation and suspension going forward.”

The CEO has reiterated the need for students to focus on their studies.