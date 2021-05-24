TSLS extends online application deadline

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has extended the closing date for online applications for academic term One of 2022.

TSLS in a statement says they will continue to accept new applications till mid-night tomorrow.

It adds that they will continue with the 16 hours operation from 8am to 12am till 1st of April including weekends to settle new students.

TSLS also highlights that it will close the deadline for accepting offer letters by 1st of April as agreed with Higher Education Institutions with confirmation completed by 7th April.

This deadline is not applicable for TELS for TVET at FNU Scheme.