Suva schools to remain closed today

The Education ministry confirms that due to continuous water disruptions affecting greater Suva area, schools in Toorak, Samabula, and Flagstaff, Lami, Delainavesi, Nasese, Nabua and Upper Princess Road will remain closed today.

This includes schools in Naboro, Lami, Delanavesi, Toorak, Upper Tacirua, Vatuwaqa, Flagstaff and Suva CBD area.

This decision has been made in consultation with Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and National Disaster Management Office.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says the decision to extend the closure tomorrow, is due to the ongoing challenges in water supply.

She adds these challenges affect the operational capacity of schools and pose risks to the health and safety of students.

Kuruleca adds the unexpected and unfortunate circumstance has not only disrupted school activities but also their ability to maintain basic hygiene and sustenance for our children.

She is urging all parents and children to remain patient and cooperative as WAF works towards resolving this issue.

The PS says efforts are underway to address the water shortage, with water trucks refilling school water tanks.

However, given the current situation and the priority of ensuring the well-being of students, it is essential for them to remain at home.

All heads of schools and teachers in these affected areas are to report to their respective schools tomorrow to meet with the Ministry’s disaster risk reduction team who will carry out survey on water storage facilities.