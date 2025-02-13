Over $42m disbursed for Back to School support

The Ministry of Finance has so far paid around $42.9 million to 212, 017 students for the Back to School Support this year.

The Ministry clarifies that those parents who had not received their support in the first batch had issues with their applications.

This included incorrect/unregistered mobile numbers, wrong birth registration numbers or other incorrect/incomplete information in their application forms or were awaiting Year 13 enrollment.

The Ministry has been working with the Ministry of Education to assist these parents, where possible.

It says that since then, it has made an additional four batches of payment for those that had issues with their applications.

A final batch will be paid after the remaining applications are sorted out.