New resources to benefit students with disability

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji / Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Eseta Nadakuitavuki officially opened the National Council for Persons with Disabilities Shared Storage Facility, a Sensory Classroom, and a training room with 20 brand new computers and also launched the Organizations for Persons with Disabilities Data Hub.

These projects were made possible through the Australian Government’s Vuvale Partnership with the Government of Fiji worth a total monetary value of FJD $744,440.

The new facilities highlight the Fiji Government’s commitment to advancing progress on the achievement of Pillar 2 of the National Development Plan (2025-2029) People Empowerment under Focus Area 5 – Uplifting Social Well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadakuitavuki states this paves the way for the government’s commitment to the disability sector and has set the platform for disability interventions and participation in all areas of government.

She reiterated that this milestone reflects the stakeholder’s commitment to promoting equality and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities, improving accessibility for all impairments, and ensuring the provision of essential support services.

The Permanent Secretary for Children expressed gratitude to the Australian Government for their support and also commended the National Council for Persons with Disabilities for their ongoing advocacy in addressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

The new shared storage facility is a cornerstone of stakeholder’s commitment to inclusivity, resilience, and empowerment for persons with disabilities.

Nadakuitavuki notes that these projects symbolize progress in creating a more inclusive society and advancing the disability sector’s development in Fiji