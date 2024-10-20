MoE stresses fairness in teacher transfers

[File Photo]

The Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education has emphasized the importance of teacher transfers for improving education for all students in Fiji.

Selina Kuruleca called for teamwork and informed decision-making to improve the teacher transfer system.

She highlighted this during horse trading program saying that there is a need for fairness and understanding in the transfer process, making sure that every student can access quality education regardless of their location.

She is looking forward to further improvements in supporting teachers across the country.

Horse trading is done annually by the Ministry District, Divisional, and HR officers to consider received application transfer forms from across the nation.

The transfer window closed on 30th September.