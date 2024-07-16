HECF looks at aligning TVET with higher education pathways

[File Photo]

The High Education Commission of Fiji is collaborating with universities to align technical and vocational education and training studies with higher education programs.

Currently, students pursuing TVET studies can only achieve certificates or diplomas, whereas higher education offers a pathway up to a PhD.

According to HECF Chief Executive Rohit Kishore, enhancing TVET studies aims to attract more individuals to this career path.

“Because the TVET is still lower than the higher education. So unless you provide this career pathway to the young generation that hey, with TVET you can go and do bachelors, masters and there is a career pathway up. Not just being a plumber and an electrician. You rather can become an electrical engineer with this pathway.”

Dr Kishore says many parents are now encouraging their children to join technical colleges as it will increased their chances for migration.

He says by expanding the opportunities in TVET studies parents will see that their children are not blocked at a lower level, but will create a professional pathway for them.

The coalition government has been placing greater emphasis on TVET studies and apprenticeship programs to address the skills gap exacerbated by high levels of migration.