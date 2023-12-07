FNU to enhance tertiary education funding

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji National University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, believes that collaboration and support from various agencies and stakeholders can enhance access to tertiary education for all students.

The Vice-Chancellor recently met with women leaders and supporters, including Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, former Executive Director of the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO), Pacific Theological College Advisor Emele Duituturaga, and former Member of Parliament and prominent Suva lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

The meeting aimed to discuss ways in which FNU could receive support from other leaders to increase funding opportunities for tertiary education for students from rural, remote, and maritime areas, as well as those from marginalized communities.

Nabobo-Baba says that it was a robust discussion with prominent women in leadership who are passionate about the education and future of young Fijian people.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted that funding opportunities are available through the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service, but added that there should be additional funding opportunities for students.

She adds that this would address the increasing number of enrollments in tertiary education institutions.