FNU review courses to align with SDG

The Fiji National University is reviewing all its courses to refocus on Sustainable Development Goals as well as the ocean.

This has been highlighted by Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba during the OVC Leadership Seminar Series.

Nabobo-Baba says the Pacific Island countries, including Fiji, have faced numerous challenges, particularly around ocean governance.

She says the FNU is seizing opportunities in tuna management.

“Deep sea bed regulation for the prosperity of our island nations is what we are hearing today from our guest. In recent times, our Pacific islands have faced numerous challenges, particularly around ocean governance.”



SINU Vice Chancellor, Professor Transform Aqorau (left), FNU Vice Chancellor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

Solomon Islands National University Vice Chancellor Transform Aqorau says this Seminar is a testament to the university’s commitment to fostering dialogue.

“By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, this series enriches the intellectual landscape of the university and the region, promoting a culture of informed debate and collaborative problem-solving.”

He adds that this is a unique opportunity to explore the details of maritime governance.

The Vice Chancellor’s seminar brought together leaders, policymakers, academics, and students to engage in meaningful discussions that can shape the future of communities and nations.