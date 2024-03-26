FNU partners with OHPL for healthcare work attachment

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Fiji National University has entered into a partnership with Oceania Hospitals Pte Limited, which will allow its students to take part in work attachment programs within OHPL’s healthcare environment.

FNU Vice Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says students will gain direct exposure to healthcare support services, allowing them to apply their theoretical knowledge in practical settings.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says this collaboration will create an invaluable learning experience, shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals.

She stresses that both FNU and OHPL recognise the potential for deeper integration.

The Vice-Chancellor says FNU strategically aligns educational offerings to meet the demands of Fiji’s and the Pacific Island’s evolving economy.

Professor Nabobo-Baba says the FNU invests in attracting and retaining exceptional educators while fostering a research culture focused on addressing national challenges.

OHPL Chief Executive, Murgessan Pillay says through attachments students will benefit from practical exposure, supplemented by ongoing monitoring and support, fostering their professional growth and development.



