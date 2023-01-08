Education

Faith-based teachers to be allowed in schools

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 8, 2023 12:08 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says schools run by religious organizations will be allowed to include chaplains, pastors, or priests in their institutions.

He says it is imperative to teach students about their faith.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has also supported this call.

He says school chaplains will be providing counseling in schools.

Radrodro has advised his staff to remember that they are dealing with human beings who need time to accept change.

He adds that in a profession that teaches, staff must engage with communities before confirming any decision.

The minister says they will work hard with a renewed spirit of dedication and ensure that while they celebrate good change, they must also show kindness.

Radrodro says he is aware that many issues need to be resolved but it would be impossible to solve all of them at once.

He adds the team will slowly attend to all the needs to ensure that the environment of learning in Fiji is supported by the best structure and competent, empowered human resource strength.

