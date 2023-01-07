Discussions on forgiving student loans continue

Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro

Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro, is hopeful that a decision on loan forgiveness for tertiary students will be made before the start of the academic year.

The coalition government has signed an agreement saying it will forgive TELS and replace it with a merit-based scholarship scheme.

Radrodro says discussions are underway, and they are mindful that amendments to the law will also need to be done.

He says his Ministry is meeting with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service.