Collaborative work to meet industry shortages: HECF

[File Photo]

The Higher Education Commission Fiji remains committed to ensuring that tertiary institutions are able to produce graduates who meet the country’s labour priority areas.

HECF Chief Executive Dr Rohit Kishore says tertiary institutions must continue to work collaboratively with the various industry stakeholders on areas where there are skills and labour shortages to ensure that productivity is not compromised.

“It is their areas of priority. What they are doing, how relevant are the qualifications and maybe you are right, this would be a good opportunity for them to do an assessment and the recommendations from it to see the areas they should focus more on, where our economy is going, our social needs and the requirement of the labour market.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kishore says if tertiary institutions meet requirement needs of the various industry, then it can significantly address the issue of skills due to the migration of skilled labour.