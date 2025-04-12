Education a priority in upcoming budget: DPM Prasad

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The next two national budgets will focus on building a strong, sustainable foundation for the future, with education at the center.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during the 2025–2026 National Budget consultation at the University of the South Pacific yesterday.

The assurance came after students raised concerns about job opportunities, digital access, and funding for higher education.

Professor Prasad assured the students that their input will help shape a people-centred and inclusive budget.

“We are providing funding to every tertiary institution that is registered with the Higher Education Commission, and we are putting emphasis on the quality of graduates as well as the quality of technical training — and that’s where our focus has been. In the last two budgets, we’ve provided a significant amount of funding and support, and we have appointed an Education Commission.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

Students have called on the government to increase support in the upcoming budget, particularly for research funding, cost-of-living assistance, and scholarships.

While participating in the consultation, student Masilina Tuiloa called for more incentives in the upcoming budget in improving cost of living.

“In the previous years, there were measures like tax returns and cost of living adjustments. Cola provided some relief. Is the current government considering reinstating these mechanisms in upcoming budget to help this burden on households.”

Another student, Navi Tuivuniwa, urged the government to make provisions for improving students’ needs.

“You know that all the students here, they do research assignments, and I feel that a lot of the lot of the recommendations can be put to good use by government. So I would like to recommend, if there is a framework that can be put in place. We can have some sort of a repository to promote this in something.”

In response, Professor Prasad assured the students that they will be supported, and emphasized that the government will ensure the budget allocated to higher education institutions is effectively assessed through various processes.

The Deputy Prime Minister says the government’s reforms are aimed at long-term development.

