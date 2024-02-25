Economic growth tops bilateral discussion between Fiji and UAE

[File Photo]

Economic growth, fisheries, agriculture and e-commerce negotiations are some of the topics of bilateral discussions held between the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica, and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates.

This meeting occurred within the context of preparations for the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) – MC13, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from the 26th to the 29th of this month.

The dialogue between the two leaders also revolved around their aspirations for the MC13 and the imperative of achieving substantive outcomes that foster inclusive and sustainable development

The two leaders reaffirmed their dedication to collaborating towards constructive solutions on these fronts.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored the pivotal role of MC13 in addressing urgent global trade challenges and advancing the interests of all WTO members.

In addition to trade-related deliberations, Deputy Prime Minister Kamikamica and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi also touched upon the enduring relations between Fiji and the United Arab Emirates.

They highlighted the robust bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations and articulated their commitment to further fortifying bilateral ties.