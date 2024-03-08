Economic empowerment is vital says Tabuya

There is an urgency to empower women economically everywhere in Fiji so that they are able to meet the needs of the economy.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Women Lynda Tabuya, during the final day of the Central Division Women’s Expo at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

Tabuya emphasizes that women in urban areas also experience poverty, contrasting with the typical narrative that associates poverty mainly with women in rural and maritime areas.

“Poverty is a right here in our central division and in our urban center because a lot of these women live in informal and squatter settlements where there are not enough essential services.”

Tabuya also highlights the need for women to take up space and contribute to the economy as more men continue to venture overseas for employment.

The minister has encouraged the women present at the expo to think creatively to deal with economic challenges.