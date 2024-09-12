Drug crime proceeds prompt new ODPP division

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is currently handling multiple cases involving proceeds of crime linked to drug-related activities, highlighting the growing complexity of such cases.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku revealed this when asked on proceeds of crime linked to drug activities.

Rabuku says that the nature of these cases has prompted the creation of a dedicated division within the ODPP to focus on combating drug-related crime.

He says the ODPP, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has established a new division to handle cases tied to drug offenses.

“Most of the proceeds of crime cases in our office are connected to drugs. They primarily involve the recovery of assets linked to the drug trade. As a result, the DPP’s office has now set up what is called the Narcotics Offenses Division.”

Rabuku further outlined the DPP’s role in prosecuting drug-related offenses.

“Currently, the understanding is that the Narcotics Bureau will investigate drug offenses. Once the investigation is complete, the case is forwarded to the DPP’s office for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, as the draft Narcotics Bill undergoes consultation, Assistant Minister for Home Affairs, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, hinted at tougher laws for drug offenders.

“We are considering introducing harsher penalties as a deterrent, given the extent of the drug problem in Fiji.”

Meanwhile, John Rabuku revealed that the ODPP will hold a conference in November, with the first day focusing on the narcotics crisis in the country and strategies to tackle this national issue.