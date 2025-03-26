Dr. Nakarawa clarifies wife’s appointment

[ Source: Fiji Corrections Service ]

Fiji Corrections Service Nurse Practitioner Vakaloloma Mocevakaca Nakarawa was appointed by FCS Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa.

This was clarified in a statement this morning following inquiries on the appointment, as NP Vakaloloma is the wife of the commissioner.

The statement says Vakaloloma was appointed by the Commissioner under Section 130(7) of the Constitution, which includes the appointments, removal, and discipline of the Fiji Corrections Service.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCS says that this section allows the Commissioner to make general administrative policy to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its performance.

It also says that the Commissioner, in agreement with the Minister responsible for the FCS, has the authority to determine all matters pertaining to the Fiji Corrections, including terms and conditions, qualifications requirements for appointment based on an open, transparent, and competitive process, salaries and benefits, and the total number of staff establishments.

It says NP Vakaloloma, as medical officer in charge based in Suva, will oversee the day-to-day running of the medical services in respect of the Southern, Central & Eastern Division.

On the other hand, the medical officer, based in Lautoka, was appointed to be the overall person in charge of the medical unit, including the daily operations of the western and northern divisions.

The FCS says these appointments were necessary as an internal arrangement to support the command and control of the newly formed medical unit.

It says the institution is committed to promoting an equal employment opportunity for its staff members in line with the ethos and values of the public service in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.