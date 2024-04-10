DPM Prasad meets technical team from India

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, met with Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan and technical team from India to discuss the construction of a 100-bed super speciality cardiac hospital.

Prasad has acknowledged the Indian Government for its invaluable contribution and affirmed the Fiji Government’s unwavering support for the project.

Earlier announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the hospital aims to alleviate the burden of non-communicable diseases through the provision of advanced medical facilities and infrastructure in the Pacific region.

Prasad emphasized the pivotal role of the Strategic Planning Division at the Ministry in orchestrating seamless coordination among all relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation of the endeavour.

Currently in its initial stages, the project, which is funded by the Indian Government, is projected to reach completion by the end of 2026.

The technical team from India is expected to meet relevant ministries and agencies this week to further discuss the project logistics and design.