DPM Prasad condemns mosque break-in and robbery

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has strongly condemned the break-in at the Fiji Muslim Women’s League Navua Branch.

The alleged break-in is believed to be the first robbery in the mosque’s long-standing history.

Navua Women’s League Branch members discovered the break-in on Tuesday.

Upon inspection, they found that the door to a bulk storage room had been forcefully opened.

It is believed that assorted items stored inside the bulk room, with an estimated value of approximately $6,500, were allegedly stolen.

Professor Prasad expressed deep sadness over the incident, emphasizing the mosque’s sacred and historical significance, saying that such acts have no place in our society.

The Deputy Prime Minister also condemns any act of criminal activity related to places of worship and calls for authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Professor Prasad is urging the community to stand united and work together to uphold peace, respect, and harmony in Fiji.





