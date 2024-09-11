DPM highlights untapped potential of iTaukei economy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the iTaukei economy is an untapped area of opportunity in the country.

Speaking at the Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Business Talk event in Suva last night, Kamikamica said the government is serious about harnessing the opportunities in this area.

He gave an example of the Māori economy, which now sits at 70 billion New Zealand dollars.

Kamikamica says that if they can successfully tap into the iTaukei economy, Fiji will be a different country in the next 50 years.

He says the important question is what type of country we want to hand over to future generations.

“I think for me, one of them will be to have a properly constituted, active, vibrant iTaukei economy where the iTaukei starts participating in the mainstream economy and business.”

Kamikamica says the government is very much focused on diversifying the Fijian economy.

He says some of the sectors they are looking at include ICT, commercial agriculture, mahogany, the BPO industry, and fisheries.