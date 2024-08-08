DPM addresses concerns over courier fees

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [left] and Independent Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says they will look into the additional charges imposed by courier companies on goods received from overseas.

This assurance comes in response to concerns raised by Independent Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj, who highlighted the imposition of a $20 agency or administration fee by courier companies.

Maharaj claims that these additional fees result in Fijians paying significantly more to the courier companies than they do in VAT.

Article continues after advertisement

“If they actually open a particular consignment, they also need a biosecurity officer to come and inspect, which is an additional $5.25. So they are paying much more to the courier company at this point in time to what they are paying as a vet component, if they are actually buying something worth $100 Fijian.”

In response, Professor Prasad says the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has deployed additional staff to assist freight companies.

“Options like preclearance and prepayment are available for courier companies and freight stations to enhance operational efficiency, but we will also check on what additional charges they are putting on.”

Professor Prasad has reiterated that personal importations were treated under Concession Code 212 under the Customs Tariff Act, whereby the importer did not pay fiscal duty, import excise duty, and VAT on all personal imports up to a value of $2,000.