Ditoka calls for extra precautions

Fijians are reminded to take extra precautions to protect their health as Fiji braces for heavy rain and flash flooding, which could significantly increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Minister for Rural, Maritime Development, and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka emphasized the heightened health risks associated with flooding, particularly leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue, and diarrhea.

Ditoka reiterates the importance of household preparedness during this challenging time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Please ensure that you provide enough food, water supply, emergency power sources, communications, first aid kits, and required medications to last your family for several days.”

Ditoka also stresses the importance of looking out for vulnerable groups in the community, urging people to help their neighbours, especially the elderly, children, and those with health conditions ensure they are prepared.