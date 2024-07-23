Discussions held on dedicated drug rehabilitation center

The Commissioner of Correction Services and Minister for Justice jointly held a meeting with the Australian High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner today on the development of a dedicated drug rehabilitation center.

This discussion stems from the recent budget announcement for the establishment of the National Narcotics Bureau.

Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says they are aware that the strengthening of the Police and Courts through the National Narcotic Bureau initiative will result in more prosecutions and arrests that would lead to increased imprisonment.

He says the national strategy on the drug policy has been silent on the incarceration and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Dr Nakarawa says all the prisoners demonstrating symptoms attributed to mentally challenged persons brought to prisons by the Courts are usually referred to the St Giles Hospital.

He says the Ministry of Health has indicated that managing a high number of drug offenders is beginning to show signs of stress due to the absence of proper facilities and expertise to deal with drug behaviors.

The FSC Commissioner adds that what seems to be alarming is that a completed HIV/STI testing between FCS and Medical Services Pacific indicated an increase in the number of positive cases.

He says this pattern is particularly prevalent in the main receiving centers because of the frequent turnaround of prisoners.

The proposal submitted to the High Commissioner was aimed at constructing a purpose-built facility to serve as the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

He says Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald was supportive of the FCS proposal but said that preliminary scoping and costing was necessary to fit into the broader goal of the government’s strategies.

McDonald says he is aware of the importance of the issue and understands the urgency to address the problem.

The High Commissioner adds that it might be appropriate to dispatch staff members from FCS to visit Australia to gather first-hand information on the treatment of drug offenders.

The parties agreed to further discussions and the FCS and Ministry of Justice look forward to another round where a bigger group of stakeholders will participate to progress discussions and finding solutions to the drug problem in Fiji.