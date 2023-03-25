Disciplinary measures awaits Singh says Prime Minister

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirms that disciplinary measures will be conducted against cabinet members if there is a breach of code of secrecy.

This comes after Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh revealed discussions on Walesi at the previous cabinet meeting with members of the Fijian diaspora in New Zealand.

“In our last cabinet meeting, it was revealed, and it is a public document now, that we have got a guy here called Robert Khan in New Zealand. He pretends to be that he is serving the country, Fiji, but what he has done, he started a so-called Walesi Television station. In the last seven years, he has used $123m in the establishment and setting up and running of it. $123m is not a small amount. Robert Khan who is supposedly to be Khaiyum’s number two in Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says that he will wait for Singh to return before he conducts this disciplinary address face to face.

“I conduct disciplinary measures face to face and I wait for him to come back.”

Rabuka had revealed in his inaugural post-cabinet press conference on January 18th that cabinet members are to classify cabinet papers as top secret.

“The Ministers must not use any official information which comes to him or her as a Minister during cabinet discussions for his or her private profit, or the benefit of their friends and close associates.”

Rabuka says Cabinet members are bound by regulations.

“There is a code of secrecy, oath of secrecy that is sworn by those that are sworn into cabinet positions they have to observe that, part of it is the disclosure of cabinet decisions which should only be made at authorized press conferences and press releases by authorized ministers in those areas.”

Singh revealed unauthorized information on the government’s interest in Walesi when he publicly scrutinized and attacked Walesi board Chair Robert Khan in New Zealand.