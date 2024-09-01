Digitization to boost investment process

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives is working on fast-tracking permit approval and speeding up the investment process.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that the ministry is focusing on driving efficiencies through business process reengineering and automation via the Business NOW Fiji project.

Manoa Kamikamica believes transparency and accountability can be truly achieved with introduction of e-government.

“At present, we are developing a national digital strategy to facilitate the vision of the government in Fiji. Our partnership with Google, together with the entry of Starlink, positions Fiji well in terms of digitization and the harvesting of opportunities.”

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says they are committed to simplifying the regulatory environment to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles that impede business operations in Fiji.

“We are introducing digital platforms to facilitate quicker and more transparent interactions between businesses and government agencies. These platforms will provide real-time updates on regulatory changes and enable businesses to complete necessary formalities with ease.”

The government’s efforts reflect a broader goal of improving business conditions, fostering investment, and making the country a more attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors.