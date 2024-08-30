Digital platform to simplify business startups

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica reveals that the Ministry of Trade will be launching the Start a Business platform, which will digitally streamline the process it takes to start up a business.

While officiating at the Fiji Australia Business Council Forum at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night, Kamikamica says that the new platform will greatly help in the ease of doing business.

He states that the ministry has been focused on driving efficiencies through business process reengineering and automation through the business now Fiji project.

“There is an expectation that in the next 2 weeks the launch of starting a business platform will digitally streamline the process it takes to start up a business. This expects to reduce the time it takes to start up a business from 6 months conservatively down to 14 days.”

The Acting Prime Minister highlights that with the new starting a business platform, the construction permit approval, which generally takes 18 to 24 months down to 6 months.

He further says that the key issue to note about the construction permit approval process is that the applicant will only need to enter the information once, and each agency involved in the process will be able to simultaneously work on the approval.

Kamikamica believes this new business platform will drastically make construction permit approval faster and speed up the investment process.

The Fiji Australia Business Council Forum was sold out, with more than 200 guests attending the event, which will continue in the next two days.