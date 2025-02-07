Diaspora accused of child exploitation

[ FilePhoto ]

While child exploitation remains a significant concern, reports have emerged of diaspora members allegedly soliciting photos from young girls under the pretense of marriage proposals.

These photos are subsequently appeared online.

Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran confirms that these cases are now under investigation.

Kiran says the Anti-Pornography Taskforce is taking this very seriously.

Kiran is calling for greater vigilance from both local and international communities in reporting suspicious activities and protecting vulnerable children from online predators.

She says the government has already taken significant steps to address the problem, including the implementation of the Child Protection Act and the Child Sexual Abuse Register Act.

However, she stresses that the fight against online child abuse is far from over.

She says they are increasing awareness efforts to inform both local citizens and members of the diaspora about the dangers posed by online predators.