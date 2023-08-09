Diabetes Fiji accelerates community outreach

[Photo: Supplied]

Over 160 people in Vunimaqo settlement in Ra are now registered with Diabetes Fiji following an extensive seven-day education, awareness, and advocacy program in the community.

Diabetes Fiji Inc.’s Manager for Finance and Administration, Marawa Kini, says they recognize the need to reach out to communities where access to health services is limited.

Kini says during the seven days, they raise community awareness about diabetes and other non-communicable diseases that are prevalent in the community.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

He says a community screening was also conducted.

Think Pacific volunteers also assisted in the outreach.



[Photo: Supplied]

Kini says empowering people with essential information on diabetes management and prevention is important.

He calls for stakeholders support as Fiji continues to see an upward trend in diabetes in the country.