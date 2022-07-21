DHL Express Fiji records 33 percent growth

[Source: DHL Express Fiji/ Facebook]

DHL Express Fiji has recorded a year-on-year 33 percent growth in shipments between the month of June 2021 and June this year.

DHL Express New Zealand & Pacific Islands Managing Director, Mark Foy says this is largely contributed by e-commerce growth, echoing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pace of digitalization and the purchasing behaviour of consumers.

He says the 33 percent surge in volume that DHL Express Fiji has experienced highlights the growth in online shopping and demand for cross-border shipping.

Foy says this makes it critical that logistics providers remain agile to continuously adapt and respond to consumer needs.

He says DHL remains committed to helping Fiji businesses export and import products to facilitate global trade.