Detailed plan essential for successful NDP implementation

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says a silo approach to service delivery has limited the effectiveness of the government’s program planning and implementation.

The Ministry of Finance is focused on developing a detailed implementation plan with clear resource allocations to ensure that our National Development Plan achieves its Key Performance Indicators.

Prasad says there is a need to base the NDP on resource availability while guarding against the pitfalls of overly ambitious projections and underfunded priorities.

Prasad is urging effective coordination and collaboration between the government and development partners to maximize resource utilization.

“The process of implementation is anchored on a result-oriented, transparent and accountable implementation, monitoring and evaluation (IME) mechanism. Monitoring will involve regular gathering of data to assess progress towards the desired outputs and outcomes, reporting of the progress based on set timelines, and timely intervention to undertake corrective measures.”

Prasad stresses that state capacity and coordination are crucial for effective NDP implementation and achieving its outcomes.

He says the annual National Budgets will be based on the development priorities set out in the NDP and will provide the financial resources to support the implementation.

Several strategies from the NDP have been included in the 2024-25 National Budget, including a $5.75 million allocation for the Groundwater Assistance Program.

The National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050 were prepared and launched last month following a consultative and inclusive process.