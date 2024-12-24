Derelict vessels could become tourist attractions

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is exploring an innovative way to remove the vessels that have been abandoned by its owners at the Suva Harbor.

Chief Executive, Joeli Cawaki says the cost-effective solution involves the towing and sinking of vessels at hotels and resorts in areas along the coast.

He says the authority has identified 34 vessels, mostly abandoned fishing boats, at the harbor which have to be removed with a cost of over $1.3 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Cawaki says they have started discussions with hotels and resorts for the vessels to be used as an attraction with the potential to boost the tourism industry.

“As I said, there are three options. Option two was to tow these vessels to coastal resorts and sink them in waters more than 30 meters … these are for recreational diving and for the tourists.”

Cawaki says the wrecks can also act as a reef which will provide shelter for spawning or even serve as a habitat for fish and other organisms in the ocean.

“A lot of wrecks … these are spawning grounds or houses for fish. Myself, I went to Rotuma twice this year … going to Rotuma, I went twice and ate fish in Rotuma. On both occasions, they say this fish is caught from the Bulou ni Ceva.”

MSAF is committed to creating a solution that is sustainable for the derelict vessels.