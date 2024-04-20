Damages to EFL infrastructure affects power supply

[File Photo]

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs while presenting the 2021-2022 Electricity Fiji Limited Annual Reports highlighted concerns about damages to EFL’s infrastructure, citing various reasons such as motor vehicle accidents, overgrown vegetation, third-party damage, and vandalism.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna urged the public to be mindful of EFL’s infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

The Committee noted that EFL faced significant challenges in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the second wave impacting electricity demand including damages to infrastructure.

“The Committee urges members of the public to be mindful with the EFL’s infrastructure to ensure that they continue receiving undisrupted electricity.”

Despite this, EFL managed to make a healthy profit, and the Committee commended the company for maintaining financial soundness.

Acknowledging EFL’s initiative to provide subsidies to domestic customers affected by the pandemic, the Committee emphasized the importance of expediting pending Power Purchase Agreements to achieve renewable energy targets by 2036.

Additionally, EFL’s existing risk mitigation strategies, including supply chain management and fuel cost hedging, were recognized for supporting the company during adverse impacts.