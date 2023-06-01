Dairy farmers urged to take ownership of the industry

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited Chair Uraia Waibuta has urged dairy farmers to take ownership of the industry and expand it.

The Agriculture Ministry, in collaboration with the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited, recently held a one-day workshop for Tailevu Dairy farmers to meet and discuss issues relating to their farms.

Waibuta highlighted that the dairy industry will remain a priority for the government because of the high import value of milk and dairy products.

He adds that the demand for milk has increased, and Fiji is producing only seven million litres of milk annually.

Waibuta says the challenges faced by the industry, such as the cost of labour, land leases, and other financial issues, are adversely affecting milk production.



The FCDCL Chair has encouraged the farmers to take measures that would improve the industry and increase milk production.