Cybercriminals getting sophisticated

Glenn Maiden, Director of Threat Intelligence at Fortinet

Fortinet, a prominent global security operations company, highlights the escalating sophistication of cybercriminals and the expanding scope of their potential operations.

Speaking at the Tech Summit, Glenn Maiden, Director of Threat Intelligence at Fortinet, shed light on the evolving nature of cyber threats, emphasizing the global reach and elusive nature of these threat actors.

Addressing a diverse audience of industry leaders and security experts, Maiden stresses the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures.

He mentions that these threat actors could be located anywhere in the world.

“They still want to get access to our information, they still want to get access to our data, they want to get access to our systems to use them for malicious purposes.”

Maiden emphasizes the imperative for a comprehensive and proactive strategy to counter the growing threat landscape.

He adds that we need a well-thought-out plan to prevent some of these attacks from happening.