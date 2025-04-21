Cruise boom drives fresh investment

Fiji is set to scale up its cruise tourism offerings, with new projects in the pipeline aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and unlocking greater economic returns.

The sector, which welcomed over 80,000 passengers last year has become a vital contributor to the economy generating millions in revenue and supporting thousands of local jobs.

Plans to elevate the country’s appeal to cruise lines will be unveiled during the Tourism Super Week next month, as stakeholders look to position Fiji as a premier destination in the Pacific cruise circuit.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill states that now is the time for local businesses to take full advantage of what he calls a high-value market.

He confirms that work is underway with operators to ensure that offerings are sustainable and leave a lasting impression on visitors.

“We have the cruise symposium. So I would say to anybody that wants any business at all with cruise, you know, make sure you get along to that cruise symposium and, you know, talk to the experts about how to actually, you know, really tap into this really significant revenue that is coming through cruise.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka reiterated the need to diversify products and experiences tailored for cruise passengers.

He points out that partnership and innovation grounded in sustainable practices will be key to ensuring benefits flow to both tourists and communities.

As global cruise activity rebounds, Fiji’s move to refine its strategy reflects a broader ambition to strengthen its footprint in high-yield tourism markets.





