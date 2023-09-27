Vodafone Fiji issues warning on impersonation scams

[File Photo]

Vodafone Fiji has issued a stark warning to its customers, urging vigilance and caution in the face of a rising tide of impersonation scams.

These scams involve fraudsters posing as individuals known to the victim, fabricating dire situations, and soliciting funds through mobile payment services.

Impersonation scams manifest through emails, text messages, or social media communications, often feigning to be friends, family members, or acquaintances.

Perpetrators employ tactics that create a sense of urgency, pressuring victims to provide immediate financial assistance.

To safeguard against these threats and protect their finances, Vodafone advises users to exercise prudence.

When receiving unsolicited messages requesting financial aid, especially if unexpected or out of character, individuals should verify the sender’s identity.

Confirming the situation by calling the person using a trusted phone number is crucial. Any deviation from their usual contact number should raise suspicion.

Scammers frequently exploit emotions by manufacturing urgent scenarios, sometimes even pretending to be involved in accidents or facing family emergencies to elicit sympathy. Vodafone stresses the importance of thoroughly investigating such requests before transferring money.

Personal information, such as PINs and OTPs, as well as identification documents, should never be shared without first verifying the legitimacy of the request.

Secure payment services should be used when providing assistance, avoiding unverified channels.

Spreading awareness about impersonation scams among friends, family, and colleagues can contribute to their prevention.

These scams can result in severe financial and emotional repercussions.

By taking precautions and confirming requests before transferring funds, individuals can shield themselves and their loved ones from falling victim to fraudsters.

Vodafone also alerts M-PAiSA users, as some have been targeted through impersonation scams requesting money via this mobile payment platform.

If suspicion arises or fraudulent activity is encountered, Vodafone urges immediate reporting to the authorities or the service provider.

Such actions can help raise awareness and protect others from succumbing to these deceptive schemes.